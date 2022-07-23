ALEA joins 4 other states in traffic safety campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is joined by Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee state agencies in a three-week campaign called Operation: Southern Slow Down.

Law enforcement will be patrolling the corridors of the states to crack down on speeding, following too closely and distracted driving.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said this comes as all five states have seen a rise in traffic fatalities.

“Last year, there were 605 lives lost tragically,” Burkett said, “So that’s going to be 605 family members and loved ones that’s not going to have that individual returning home to them.”

Burkett said traffic stops and citations are higher than their normal daily averages from working the campaign.

One of those families still feels the pain 15 years later.

Alabama state Rep. Koven “K.L.” Brown lost his daughter in a head-on collision.

“I think she got kind of turned around and was in a hurry and just made a fatal mistake, which we can do and just a matter of seconds when you’re driving,” Brown said.

Brown added he has attempted to pass a distracted driving law in Alabama multiple times, but the bill has never made it to the governor’s desk.

“The bill that I was trying to pass in Alabama would have modeled the bill that was passed in Georgia,” he said. “I had legislators tell me they just were not willing to do that.”

Brown hopes in the future there will be a bill passed to protect every life on the road so no other family will have to bear the pain he has dealt with.

“Their whole life was ahead of them, and it’s taken away just in a split second,” Brown said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.