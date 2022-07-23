Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children

An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson II (top right) and Christine Robertson (bottom left). Officials identified the suspect as Kristine Whitehead.(MissingKids.org)
By KWTX staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for three children out of Kempner.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kristen Robertson, 3, Christopher Robertson II, 6, and Christine Robertson, 4.

They are looking for Kristine Whitehead, 35, in connection with their abduction.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen driving a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate number GJZ8544.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, call the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office at 512-556-8255 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery drug suspect can be scene in this photo from security video slamming his vehicle...
Drug suspect arrested after ramming Montgomery police unit, fleeing, chief says
Police responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. in reference to someone...
1 dead in overnight Montgomery shooting
Pike Road Fire officials are investigating a house fire that happened in The Waters Thursday...
Fire rips through Pike Road home Thursday night
The Macon County Sheriff's Office has added a horse to its stable of law enforcement tools.
Alabama sheriff adds horse to stable of patrol units
Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.
2nd theft in 2 days at Destin store leads to 2 Alabama arrests

Latest News

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five...
1 dead, 6 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size
Disney is reportedly changing the name of its 'fairy godmothers' to a more gender-neutral...
Disney parks change ‘fairy godmother’ title to gender-neutral ‘apprentice,’ report says
Video captures a plane crashing near a beach in California.
Video captures plane crashing near California beach