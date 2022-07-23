Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Arborist encourages you to check your trees after heavy storms

Experts with The Arborist said you should be getting your trees checked routinely. But, there...
Experts with The Arborist said you should be getting your trees checked routinely. But, there are some ways to see problems on the tree yourself.
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After the deadly July 21st storm, experts are warning you to check your trees for damage or disease.

Experts with The Arborist said you should be getting your trees checked routinely. But, there are some ways to see problems on the tree yourself.

James Lightsey, owner of The Arborist, a local tree service, said the best thing you can do is bring out an expert for a free evaluation, but there are a few ways to know if your tree may be decaying.

Any type of mushrooms, sawdust, or fungus near the bottom of the tree can be an indicator of decay or bugs. He said you can also tell when leaves are falling off the very top of the tree, that could be a sign of root damage.

Lightsey said ignoring these signs can cause the center of the tree to rot out and that’s when winds and storms can cause the tree to fall. He said there is no way to tell how long a tree will stay standing if it is rotting, but it can happen very quickly. Lightsey says they also see trouble in split tree’s, so it’s could to get one limb removed or checked.

He said routine care can help keep your property safe.

“We can do all type of structural pruning to get stuff away from your house and its completely okay for the tree,” Lightsey said. “We can eliminate everything above the roofline, so the limbs wont crash down and tear the gutter up.”

Lightsey said pruning is important and can help the structure of the tree. He said you don’t want limbs dangling over the house.

Lightsey said if a tree does fall and cause damage to your property, insurance won’t always cover it. He said there are times when if the tree was rotting or diseased before it fell, insurance companies will say it was neglected by the owner.

Click here to schedule an expert to look at your trees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery drug suspect can be scene in this photo from security video slamming his vehicle...
Drug suspect arrested after ramming Montgomery police unit, fleeing, chief says
Pike Road Fire officials are investigating a house fire that happened in The Waters Thursday...
Fire rips through Pike Road home Thursday night
The Macon County Sheriff's Office has added a horse to its stable of law enforcement tools.
Alabama sheriff adds horse to stable of patrol units
Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.
2nd theft in 2 days at Destin store leads to 2 Alabama arrests
Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday, July...
2 babies killed after tree falls on home in Birmingham

Latest News

Driver ejected, killed in Friday Chilton County crash
Police responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. in reference to someone...
1 dead in overnight Montgomery shooting
‘Tropical Triple Threat’ weather special on WSFA 12 News this weekend
The Rundown: July 22-24
Music, sports, dance events happening this weekend
Faith Hall was killed in 1994.
Family of murder victim requesting stay of execution for death row inmate