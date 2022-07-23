Advertise
Driver ejected, killed in Friday Chilton County crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Maplesville man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Chilton County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA officials said Brandon K. Roper was killed when the 2003 Chevrolet Tracker he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on County Road 37, about 10 miles north of Clanton.

Authorities said Roper was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were released as Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the crash.

