Hundreds of Montgomery-area students provided free school supplies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The crowd first started to gather Saturday around 11 a.m. at Alabama State University. In a matter of minutes, about 230 people walked away with backpacks.

It was a part of the ASU student government association’s back-to-school giveaway, in collaboration with Universal Connection. Bags contained pencils, paper, binders and more.

STUDENTS HELPING STUDENTS ✏️



The line stretched across the parking lot at @ASUHornetNation as SGA members handed out school supplies to families in need. @wsfa12news



📷 @myasu_sga pic.twitter.com/Iy7xLyV49t — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) July 23, 2022

SGA president Jeremi Moore has seen the need in the community firsthand.

“Being from the Montgomery area, you know, it’s such a demand,” Moore said. “Even though we gave away so many material, there are still people who we couldn’t serve just because of the overflow.”

The line of families in need stretched across a campus parking lot. It was an opportunity for students to help students.

“We know how it feels to be a student, and to need things in our community, and engage in our community is what we are trying to do as student leaders,” said Aleah Robinson, Miss Alabama State University.

Also in the Capital City, the law offices of Powell & Scott hosted their first Back-To-School Giveaway.

Organizers said the turnout was simply “unbelievable.”

“We started at ten. At about 9:45, there was a line with probably about 150 people in it,” said Kia Scott, attorney with Powell & Scott

On top of family friendly fun, the first 50 kids got a free haircut courtesy of Golden Shears and More.

The special education attorneys said their passion is making sure that students with disabilities are being properly served, and that this was another way of giving back.

“It takes us as a village to be able to help each and every child that’s a part of our community, and they are our future,” Scott added.

Montgomery Public Schools students return to school on Aug. 9.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.