Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Inmate dead, 2 others hospitalized after separate assaults at Bullock County prison

One inmate is dead and two others are hospitalized after separate assaults at the Bullock...
One inmate is dead and two others are hospitalized after separate assaults at the Bullock Correctional Facility.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One inmate is dead and two others are hospitalized after separate assaults at the Bullock Correctional Facility.

Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections said 43-year-old Lawrence James Turner, who was serving a 30-year sentence for a Montgomery County robbery, died Tuesday following an inmate-on-inmate assault with weapons.

Two other inmates were stabbed multiple times on July 15, according to ALDOC. 34-year-old Travis Eugene Brooks, who’s serving a 25-year sentence for an Etowah County robbery and 47-year-old Garvis Snedecor, who’s serving a 20-year sentence for a Jefferson County attempted murder case, were identified in the inmate-on-inmate assault. Officials said both men were transported to an area hospital where they are being treated.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.
2nd theft in 2 days at Destin store leads to 2 Alabama arrests
A Montgomery drug suspect can be scene in this photo from security video slamming his vehicle...
Drug suspect arrested after ramming Montgomery police unit, fleeing, chief says
Law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting that happened during an overnight Tuesday...
Police: Burglary suspect dead in struggle with Troy homeowner
A downtown Opelika business has been destroyed following an overnight fire.
Overnight fire leaves downtown Opelika businesses a ‘total loss’
The Macon County Sheriff's Office has added a horse to its stable of law enforcement tools.
Alabama sheriff adds horse to stable of patrol units

Latest News

File image
Meredith’s Miracles: Organization dedicated to sick children needs help
Alabama team looks to bring international aerospace businesses to state
Teachers from Alabama and several other states take part in the "We Build It Better" STEAM...
Teachers from 6 states in Alabama to train on ‘We Build It Better’ STEAM curriculum
Alabama team looks to bring international aerospace businesses to state
Alabama team looks to bring international aerospace businesses to state