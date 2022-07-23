Inmate dead, 2 others hospitalized after separate assaults at Bullock County prison

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One inmate is dead and two others are hospitalized after separate assaults at the Bullock Correctional Facility.

Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections said 43-year-old Lawrence James Turner, who was serving a 30-year sentence for a Montgomery County robbery, died Tuesday following an inmate-on-inmate assault with weapons.

Two other inmates were stabbed multiple times on July 15, according to ALDOC. 34-year-old Travis Eugene Brooks, who’s serving a 25-year sentence for an Etowah County robbery and 47-year-old Garvis Snedecor, who’s serving a 20-year sentence for a Jefferson County attempted murder case, were identified in the inmate-on-inmate assault. Officials said both men were transported to an area hospital where they are being treated.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

