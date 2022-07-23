Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

K-9 praised in drug bust of $1.5 million of meth

Authorities in Florida report a police K-9 helped the team with a $1.5 million drug bust.
Authorities in Florida report a police K-9 helped the team with a $1.5 million drug bust.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida are praising the work of a police K-9 after he helped in a major meth bust.

The Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando shared a photo this week of K-9 Rico standing with several bags of methamphetamine that they say were seized in a recent search.

The department reported that Rico sniffed out 45 pounds of the illegal drug with a street value of $1.5 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.
2nd theft in 2 days at Destin store leads to 2 Alabama arrests
A Montgomery drug suspect can be scene in this photo from security video slamming his vehicle...
Drug suspect arrested after ramming Montgomery police unit, fleeing, chief says
Law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting that happened during an overnight Tuesday...
Police: Burglary suspect dead in struggle with Troy homeowner
A downtown Opelika business has been destroyed following an overnight fire.
Overnight fire leaves downtown Opelika businesses a ‘total loss’
The Macon County Sheriff's Office has added a horse to its stable of law enforcement tools.
Alabama sheriff adds horse to stable of patrol units

Latest News

FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
‘A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas
File image
Meredith’s Miracles: Organization dedicated to sick children needs help
One inmate is dead and two others are hospitalized after separate assaults at the Bullock...
Inmate dead, 2 others hospitalized after separate assaults at Bullock County prison