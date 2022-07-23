Advertise
Meredith’s Miracles: Organization dedicated to sick children needs help

File image
File image(Source: Gray Television)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As a parent, if your child gets sick it can be devastating. Add to that the medical expenses and the costs of getting to and from treatment, it can almost be too much to bear. That’s where Meredith’s Miracles comes in.

Meredith McGlamory’s family started the organization after the 5-year-old girl died of cancer. Meredith’s Miracles assists families that have to leave their area for medical care. That can cover food, plane tickets, gas and hotel stays. Right now, more people need their help than ever.

“The numbers are beyond scary at this point,” says Kiley Spears, executive director of Meredith’s Miracles.

Meredith’s Miracles has seen a 75% increase in requests for assistance. The group has funded more than 600 trips so far this year compared to 584 for trips in all of last year. Meredith’s Miracles is reaching our to you to help in any way you can.

“If you can only donate $10, it helps with gas. If you donate $25, it helps with a day of food for a family,” Spears said.

In June alone, Meredith’s Miracles gave out $25,000 for families to travel. You can donate to help on Meredith’s Miracles’ website.

