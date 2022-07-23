Advertise
State commissioner encourages more people to buy local

More people buying local means more money goes back into local economies
More people buying local means more money goes back into local economies(WSFA 12)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Curb Market along with other farmer’s markets across Alabama hosted “Sweet Grown Alabama” on Saturday, July 23 to connect growers to their community.

Rick Pate, Commissioner for the Alabama Department of Agriculture, said buying local is important because it brings more money into communities.

“These products are coming all the way from across the country – even outside the country a lot of times,” Pate said.

Pate added buying local not only supports local economies, but it simply “just tastes better.”

Montgomery Curb Market vendor Sue Cleckler said not many people in her hometown of Clanton buy local, adding they even leave town to enjoy a meal.

“I wish it wasn’t like that,” Cleckler said, “If I knew a way to not make it be that way, I would.”

Cleckler has been a vendor of the Montgomery Curb Market for 49 years selling produce and baked goods.

She mentioned frequently came to the market because she knew more people in Montgomery would support local businesses.

The Montgomery Curb Market also celebrated its 95th birthday.

The farmer’s market is one of the longest standing markets in the state of Alabama.

