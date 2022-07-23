Advertise
Tracking a typical summer weather pattern

Heat, high humidity and afternoon showers and storms, a typical July weather pattern is staying in place through the weekend.
First Alert 12: Quick look at hour-by-hour future radar as we track rain & storms plus the heat and humidity.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hot and humid, that sums up the weather that has setup across Central and South Alabama this Saturday. The only relief from the heat, have been isolated pockets of showers and storms have formed across the region.

Rain and storms are expected to linger through the evening, diminishing overnight. Tonight, lows will hover in the 70s with a bit of a muggy factor in the air. Patchy fog is possible for some locations. Skies will remain partly cloudy with calm winds.

Sunday is looking like a carbon copy of Saturday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs climbing into the middle 90s. The humid factor will remain high. Showers and storms will be widely isolated across the area, mainly during the afternoon hours. Lows will hover in the 70s.

The heat is forecasted to really ramp up this week, with the humid factor staying noticeable. Some days this week, we could be flirting with heat advisory criteria, so caution is urged when outside in the elements.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast along with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values will climb near 100 degrees. Overnight lows will hover in the middle 70s.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday rain chances become more limited. Heat will start to rise, into the middle to upper 90s, under partly to mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will again climb and exceed 100 degrees through midweek. Overnight lows will hover in the 70s.

Pushing towards Thursday and Friday, highs will remain in the upper 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Rain chances become more scattered in nature. The muggy factor is not going anywhere, staying on the “tropical” feeling side of the scale.

This weather pattern looks to continue into the start of the weekend. Scattered to isolated showers and storms will again be possible, with high humidity and heat in place.

Even with the rain chances this weekend and the week ahead, rain and storms will be widely scattered and isolated. Meaning some locations will see heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds, while other locations remain dry.

