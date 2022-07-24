Advertise
Hiker seriously injured at Monte Sano State Park

According to HEMSI, the hiker fell approximately 20 feet and is in serious condition.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A hiker was seriously injured Sunday afternoon at Monte Sano State Park when he fell approximately 20 feet.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services inc. a helicopter was called in to assist Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

Although a helicopter was originally called in, Webster says that it was not needed as rescue personnel was able to get close to the hiker and carry him to an ambulance.

Webster says that the man was 300-400 feet down a hiking trail and off the road. The hiker was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is in serious condition.

The majority of the injuries are in the head, back and abdomen according to Webster.

