Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Summer heat, high humidity and isolated rain & storm chances this week

A typical July weather pattern is staying in place through the work week ahead and into next weekend.
First Alert 12: Outdoor plans for your Sunday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday has featured heat and humidity, along with widely isolated pockets of showers and storms. Afternoon highs climbed into the 90s with heat index values near or above 100 degrees for many locations.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Rain and storms will diminish in coverage this evening, eventually clearing out overnight. Clouds will stick around along with mild and muggy conditions. Lows will hover in the 70s with pockets of patchy fog possible.

The heat is forecasted to really ramp up this week, with the humid factor staying noticeable. Some days this week, we could be flirting with heat advisory criteria, so caution is urged when outside in the elements.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast along with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values will climb near 100 degrees. Overnight lows will hover in the middle 70s.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Both Tuesday and Wednesday rain chances become more limited. Heat will start to rise, into the middle to upper 90s, under partly to mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will again climb and exceed 100 degrees through midweek. Overnight lows will hover in the 70s.

Pushing towards Thursday and Friday, highs will remain in the upper 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Rain chances become more scattered in nature. The muggy factor is not going anywhere, staying on the “tropical” feeling side of the scale.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

This weather pattern looks to continue into the the weekend. Scattered to isolated showers and storms will again be possible both Saturday and Sunday, with high humidity and heat in place.

Even with the rain chances this weekend and the week ahead, rain and storms will be widely scattered and isolated. Meaning some locations will see heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds, while other locations remain dry.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. in reference to someone...
1 dead in overnight Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery drug suspect can be scene in this photo from security video slamming his vehicle...
Drug suspect arrested after ramming Montgomery police unit, fleeing, chief says
‘Tropical Triple Threat’ weather special on WSFA 12 News this weekend
ALEA said the crash happened early Sunday morning, five miles south of Auburn.
Woman dead following single-vehicle crash in Macon County
Faith Hall was killed in 1994.
Family of murder victim requesting stay of execution for death row inmate

Latest News

Nick's Sunday morning forecast
Nick's Sunday morning forecast
Outdoor plans for your Sunday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your...
Outdoor plans for your Sunday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.
Quick look at hour-by-hour future radar as we track rain & storms plus the heat and humidity.
Quick look at hour-by-hour future radar as we track rain & storms plus the heat and humidity.
Coverage of rain ranges from isolated to scattered now through next week!
Typical Summer weekend ahead