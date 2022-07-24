Summer heat, high humidity and isolated rain & storm chances this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday has featured heat and humidity, along with widely isolated pockets of showers and storms. Afternoon highs climbed into the 90s with heat index values near or above 100 degrees for many locations.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Rain and storms will diminish in coverage this evening, eventually clearing out overnight. Clouds will stick around along with mild and muggy conditions. Lows will hover in the 70s with pockets of patchy fog possible.

The heat is forecasted to really ramp up this week, with the humid factor staying noticeable. Some days this week, we could be flirting with heat advisory criteria, so caution is urged when outside in the elements.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast along with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values will climb near 100 degrees. Overnight lows will hover in the middle 70s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Both Tuesday and Wednesday rain chances become more limited. Heat will start to rise, into the middle to upper 90s, under partly to mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will again climb and exceed 100 degrees through midweek. Overnight lows will hover in the 70s.

Pushing towards Thursday and Friday, highs will remain in the upper 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Rain chances become more scattered in nature. The muggy factor is not going anywhere, staying on the “tropical” feeling side of the scale.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

This weather pattern looks to continue into the the weekend. Scattered to isolated showers and storms will again be possible both Saturday and Sunday, with high humidity and heat in place.

Even with the rain chances this weekend and the week ahead, rain and storms will be widely scattered and isolated. Meaning some locations will see heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds, while other locations remain dry.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.