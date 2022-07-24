Advertise
Woman dead following single-vehicle crash in Macon County

ALEA said the crash happened early Sunday morning, five miles south of Auburn.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Macon County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said 28-year-old Brodriauna D. Hodges was killed when the pickup truck she was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. Officials with ALEA said Hodges was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on US 29, near the 173 mile marker, about five miles south of Auburn, according to ALEA.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

