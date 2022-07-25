1 dead, others injured shortly after Montgomery SWAT chase canceled

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a vehicle sought by police Monday morning.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the crash happened in the 5800 block of Vaughn Road and involved multiple vehicles, including one that was the target in a pursuit with SWAT team members.

According to Google maps, the area is located near Young Meadows.

Coleman said two people were inside the suspect vehicle; one man had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has since been released into MPD custody. The second man, who has not been identified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those inside the other vehicles had non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Coleman said the incident started around 10:50 a.m. when SWAT attempted to stop the suspect vehicle in the area of Monticello Drive and the Eastern Boulevard. The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

Coleman added that the pursuit was later called off after it was determined that the suspect’s erratic driving behavior was posing a risk to the public.

The area of the crash still is under investigation. Police are encouraging motorists to avoid the area by using an alternate route.

