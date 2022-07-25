Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Bishop robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon

A New York bishop was robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon and it was caught on camera. (Credit: WCBS, @IAMBISHOPWHITEHEAD via CNN Newsource)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A New York bishop was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a sermon on Sunday, and it was all caught on video.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead saw the door in the back of the room he was speaking in get kicked open.

“I see three to four men come in,” he said. “As I got down, one went to my wife and took all her jewelry and had the gun in front of my 8-month-old baby’s face. Took off my bishop’s ring, my wedding band, my bishop’s chain, and then I had chains underneath my robe and he started tapping my neck, so that means they knew. They watched and they knew that I have other jewelry.”

The church’s livestream shows the gun being held on the pastor.

Whitehead said what you do not see on camera are around 100 people who were in the room. Men, women and children dropped to the floor in silence.

“My church is traumatized. The women and children are still crying. Babies are still crying,” Whitehead said.

Police said the men took off in a white Mercedes.

“These men, they need to turn themselves in. I forgive you and I’m praying for you, and I hope that God delivers you from the mindset from who you are at this time,” Whitehead said.

He believes the family was targeted because of the publicity he received when he helped turn in a suspect wanted in the fatal subway shooting of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez in May.

“I turned him in, but the media called me the ‘Bling Bling Bishop.’ The had my Rolls Royce car all over everywhere,” he said.

The New York Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALEA said the crash happened early Sunday morning, five miles south of Auburn.
Woman dead following single-vehicle crash in Macon County
Timothy Lane Traffansted was captured in Chambers County.
Escaped Georgia inmate captured in Chambers County
Former Tide player, Texans WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia
Police responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. in reference to someone...
1 dead in overnight Montgomery shooting
The line of families in need stretched across a campus parking lot.
Hundreds of Montgomery-area students provided free school supplies

Latest News

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.
Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure, study says
Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
A shell is found lodged in a residential home in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.
STILLS: Shells lands in home in Kramatorsk, Ukraine
The University of Alabama and Fanatics new platform partnership SOURCE: Fanatics, UA
Bama trading cards, jerseys, NIL merch part of new UA/Fanatics partnership