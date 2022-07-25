Drone video shows progress on Montgomery whitewater park construction

Advertise
Montgomery ‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided WSFA 12 News with new drone footage that shows the latest progress.(JESCO CONSTRUCTION)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided WSFA 12 News with new drone footage that shows the latest progress.

The company says they’ve started working on water and power for the site. They are also preparing for the roofing at the restaurant and other buildings on the property.

When complete, the 120-acre park will feature whitewater rafting courses, kayaking, ziplining, retail and a beer garden. The park is designed to attract more tourists to the city and provide a new recreational activity for residents.

The project is expected to have a $40 million economic impact every year on the area economy from nearly 300,000 visitors. There will also be 125 jobs up for grabs once it’s complete.

Opening day will be sometime in the spring of 2023.

