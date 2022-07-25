Heat building this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It won’t be record-breaking, but the heat is the main story as the new week gets underway here in Central Alabama.

Daily highs will be in the middle and upper 90s each afternoon with the exception of today. Today’s highs should stay in the lower 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms around.

Most days are at or above 95 degrees. (WSFA 12 News)

Lower chances for rain Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday around 20% will support highs at or above 95 degrees. There will be a good deal of sunshine each of these days. There will also be enough humidity to make it feel like it’s at or just above 100 degrees.

A front will approach Alabama from the north on Friday. This will generate a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. Coverage will still only be scattered at best unless the front winds up dropping farther south than currently projected.

Low rain chances Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Those with the best chance of seeing wet weather Friday and Saturday will be along and north of U.S. 80/I-85. South of those roadways rain chances drop off.

Lower rain coverage returns for Sunday and early next week. It’s looking like a 20-30% kind of forecast for this period as of now. As a result, upper 90s will return for many of us after seeing mid-90s Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.