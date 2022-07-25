Advertise
Man charged with firing gun in Prattville city park

Prattville police say a man has been charged after a shot was fired off at a city park on Sunday.
Prattville police say a man has been charged after a shot was fired off at a city park on Sunday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man has been charged after a shot was fired off at a city park on Sunday.

Trent Blackmon, 20, was arrested after the incident, which happened in Pratt Park, not far from downtown.

According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, police got several calls about shots being fired at the park. Police learned that a shot was allegedly fired by Blackmon after an encounter with a person known to him.

Thompson said the alleged victim would not cooperate with the investigation and that witnesses at the scene reported only seeing Blackmon with a gun and firing a shot.

Blackmon admitted to getting a weapon from his vehicle after he felt threatened and fired the shot, according to Thompson.

Due to the victim’s lack of cooperation, police have charged Blackmon with discharging a firearm within city limits, which carries a bail of $500.

Thompson said the incident is under investigation with more possible charges being pursued.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

