Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder of prominent Prattville woman

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A former lawn maintenance man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman he once worked for, a woman who was also very well-known in the Prattville community.

Willie Edward Foster Jr., 36, has pleaded guilty to felony murder. This is a lesser charge than the capital murder trial he was facing later this year.

Circuit Judge Sibley Reynolds set a sentencing hearing for Dec. 8.

Willie Edward Foster Jr. has pleaded guilty to the murder of Carol Parker Nunnery. (Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)

The victim was 72-year-old Carol Parker Nunnery, who was killed on May 23, 2016. Investigators say Foster had been doing yard work for her when she took him home that day. Investigators believe Foster, who was diving Nunnery’s car, tried to get money out of her. At some point, he ran over her along County Road 3 in Autauga County. Her body was found there the next day. Her car was found in a different location later that day.

Nunnery was a prominent figure around the county. At one time, she operated a small nursery on Highway 31. She also co-founded the Autauga Creek Improvement Committee.

As part of Foster’s guilty plea, an unrelated sodomy case pending against him was dismissed, according to court filings.

