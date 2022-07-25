Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure, study says

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.
Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taking a nap on a lazy afternoon can feel great, but it could also be a sign of some health risks.

A new study shows that frequent napping is linked to 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure.

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.

The study used data from 360,000 participants.

One clinical psychologist who studies sleep says taking naps is not harmful itself, but it could be an indication of inadequate sleep at night, which is associated with higher health risks.

The study was published in the latest edition of the American Heart Association Journal, Hypertension.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALEA said the crash happened early Sunday morning, five miles south of Auburn.
Woman dead following single-vehicle crash in Macon County
Timothy Lane Traffansted was captured in Chambers County.
Escaped Georgia inmate captured in Chambers County
Former Tide player, Texans WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia
Police responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. in reference to someone...
1 dead in overnight Montgomery shooting
The line of families in need stretched across a campus parking lot.
Hundreds of Montgomery-area students provided free school supplies

Latest News

Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
A shell is found lodged in a residential home in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.
STILLS: Shells lands in home in Kramatorsk, Ukraine
The University of Alabama and Fanatics new platform partnership SOURCE: Fanatics, UA
Bama trading cards, jerseys, NIL merch part of new UA/Fanatics partnership
A New York bishop was robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon, and it was caught on camera.
Bishop robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon