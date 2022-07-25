Advertise
‘Stars on the Riverfront’ returns to Riverwalk Amphitheater

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Dance Theater is kicking off night two of “Stars on the Riverfront” Monday.

They began night one Sunday at the Riverfront Amphitheater.

The free performance showcases the diverse range of dance with usually an excerpt from a famous ballet and then ends with a more contemporary section.

It begins at 7:30 p.m. Food Trucks will be onsite as well.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

