‘Stars on the Riverfront’ returns to Riverwalk Amphitheater

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Dance Theater is kicking off night two of “Stars on the Riverfront” Monday.

They began night one Sunday at the Riverfront Amphitheater.

The free performance showcases the diverse range of dance with usually an excerpt from a famous ballet and then ends with a more contemporary section.

It begins at 7:30 p.m. Food Trucks will be onsite as well.

