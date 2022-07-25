Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Victim in Saturday morning Montgomery homicide identified

The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was fatally shot early...
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was fatally shot early Saturday morning on Mobile Highway.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was fatally shot early Saturday morning on Mobile Highway.

The victim is 40-year-old Montgomery resident Shelby McGhee, according to investigators.

Police and fire medics responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. where they found the victim in life-threatening condition. The victim died on the scene, police confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing, with the circumstances still unclear. No suspect has been arrested.

Police are asking anyone with any information that could help solve McGhee’s homicide to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

The Montgomery Police Department said McGhee’s death marks the city’s 37th homicide of 2022, down from 43 at this point one year ago. The department noted 11 of the 37 murders remain unsolved, for a clearance rate of 70%.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALEA said the crash happened early Sunday morning, five miles south of Auburn.
Woman dead following single-vehicle crash in Macon County
Timothy Lane Traffansted was captured in Chambers County.
Escaped Georgia inmate captured in Chambers County
Former Tide player, Texans WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia
Police responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. in reference to someone...
1 dead in overnight Montgomery shooting
Faith Hall was killed in 1994.
Family of murder victim requesting stay of execution for death row inmate

Latest News

O’Neal Manufacturing Services
O’Neal Manufacturing Services plans steel fab center in Fayette; will create 70 jobs
Prattville police say a man has been charged after a shot was fired off at a city park on Sunday.
Man charged with firing gun in Prattville city park
‘Top priority for the department’: Families of captive Ukrainian volunteers meet with State Department
The University of Alabama and Fanatics new platform partnership SOURCE: Fanatics, UA
Bama trading cards, jerseys, NIL merch part of new UA/Fanatics partnership