Victim in Saturday morning Montgomery homicide identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was fatally shot early Saturday morning on Mobile Highway.

The victim is 40-year-old Montgomery resident Shelby McGhee, according to investigators.

Police and fire medics responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. where they found the victim in life-threatening condition. The victim died on the scene, police confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing, with the circumstances still unclear. No suspect has been arrested.

Police are asking anyone with any information that could help solve McGhee’s homicide to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

The Montgomery Police Department said McGhee’s death marks the city’s 37th homicide of 2022, down from 43 at this point one year ago. The department noted 11 of the 37 murders remain unsolved, for a clearance rate of 70%.

