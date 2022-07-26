Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

3rd body found at Lake Mead due to low water levels, officials say

Human remains were found at Lake Mead near Swim Beach on Monday afternoon. (Source: Jesus Catalan/KVVU)
By Cody Lee and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – More human remains have been found at Lake Mead in Nevada, marking the third body found there in the past few months.

Rangers with the National Park Service said a witness alerted them Monday afternoon to remains spotted at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Because of low water levels, discoveries like this have become more common.

The first body was found in May inside a barrel that washed up from the receding lake. Officials believe the body is that of a murder victim from the 1970s or 1980s.

Days later, a second body was found, but officials believe no foul play was involved.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died, and another is recovering from injuries after a crash involving a vehicle...
1 dead in 5-vehicle crash shortly after Montgomery SWAT cancels pursuit
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was fatally shot early...
Victim in Saturday morning Montgomery homicide identified
Montgomery ‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided...
Drone video shows progress on Montgomery whitewater park construction
Prattville police say a man has been charged after a shot was fired off at a city park on Sunday.
Man charged with firing gun in Prattville city park
Carol Parker Nunnery
Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder of prominent Prattville woman

Latest News

9-year-old dies when tree falls on car during storm
The cost of new clothes can quickly add up. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa has...
Don’t let back-to-school clothing costs blow your budget
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike discontinues Choco Taco
A sign for Google is seen in this file photo.
Google fires employee who claimed AI system had become sentient
Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the...
WATCH: Woman arrested after waving pitchfork, whip outside grocery store