Above average heat staying put

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It won’t be record-breaking, but the heat will be the main story as the new week continues here in Central Alabama.

Daily highs will be in the middle and upper 90s for most of us. The most common daytime highs in the forecast right now are 96 degrees and 97 degrees.

Typical summertime pop-ups are expected through most of the upcoming forecast. (WSFA 12 News)

Minimal relief will come over the next three days thanks to chances for rain being around 20-30% . There will be a good deal of sunshine through Thursday as well. There will also be enough humidity to make it feel like it’s between 100 and 105 degrees.

A stalled out frontal boundary will approach Alabama from the north on Friday. This will generate a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. Coverage will still only be scattered at best unless the front winds up dropping farther south than currently projected.

Temperatures will be at or above 95 just about each day. (WSFA 12 News)

Those with the best chance of seeing wet weather both of these days will be locations farther north. The farther north from Montgomery you go the higher the chance of showers and storms.

Typical summertime rain chances will be with us for Sunday and early next week. It’s looking like a 20-40% kind of forecast for this period as of now. As a result, upper 90s will be possible for many of us.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.