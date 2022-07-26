Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Alabama ranks 6th in child drowning incidents

Source: WBRC video
Source: WBRC video
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - If you have children who love to swim, here’s something you want to keep in mind. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Alabama ranks 6th in the country for children drowning in swimming pools.

That same study by the CDC says there’ve been 45 pool drownings in the last four years in Alabama involving children 5 years old and younger.

Swimming is all part of the summer fun but there is an inherent danger if the child hasn’t learned how to swim. Mark Harrison is the aquatic director for the Tuscaloosa County Recreation Authority. Harrison says the earlier the better in getting swimming lessons for a child and PARA offers free lessons through its ‘Swim To The Top’ program every summer.

“Alabama does have a high rate of aquatic incidents. We do have a lot of water running through the state and we have a lot of standing water and a lot of open water and there are a large number of kids that don’t know how to swim in Alabama. One of the biggest safety things we can do is teach our kids how to swim,” said Harrison.

PARA says those free lessons are over for this summer but will offer them again next summer. However, fee-based swim lessons are available throughout the year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. One of the...
Fleeing driver charged in deadly 5-vehicle Montgomery crash
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Anthony Jones, 36, of California, is charged with murder following the May 23 Montgomery...
California man charged in Montgomery murder
Montgomery police on the scene of a life-threatening shooting in the area of Ann Street and...
Man critically injured in Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating 79-year-old Jessie Lawson.
Alert issued for missing Montgomery man

Latest News

The 11th annual River Region Stuff the Bus campaign is happening Friday and Saturday.
River Region Stuff the Bus campaign collecting school supplies this weekend
Postal employee charged with stealing gift cards
Thomas Creel's family still in disbelief after investigators say his partially decomposed body...
“He didn’t deserve it,” Family of man found in hand-dug grave seeking justice for loved one
Marcus Williams, a 20-year Navy veteran of Prattville, is one of 36 members of the Theta Nu...
Prattville veteran wants to start fraternity chapters to help other veterans
Selma receives over $15M to replace water pipes