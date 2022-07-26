Alert issued for missing Montgomery man
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help locating 79-year-old Jessie Lawson.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lawson was last seen Monday in the area of Dabney Avenue. He was described as wearing a gray t-shirt and blue shorts.
Lawson may be living with a condition that would impair his judgment, ALEA added.
If you see Lawson or know his whereabouts, please call the police immediately at 334-625-2651 or call 911.
