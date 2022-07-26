Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Alert issued for missing Montgomery man

Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating 79-year-old Jessie Lawson.
Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating 79-year-old Jessie Lawson.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help locating 79-year-old Jessie Lawson.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lawson was last seen Monday in the area of Dabney Avenue. He was described as wearing a gray t-shirt and blue shorts.

Lawson may be living with a condition that would impair his judgment, ALEA added.

If you see Lawson or know his whereabouts, please call the police immediately at 334-625-2651 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died, and another is recovering from injuries after a crash involving a vehicle...
1 dead in 5-vehicle crash shortly after Montgomery SWAT cancels pursuit
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was fatally shot early...
Victim in Saturday morning Montgomery homicide identified
Montgomery ‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided...
Drone video shows progress on Montgomery whitewater park construction
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Carol Parker Nunnery
Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder of prominent Prattville woman

Latest News

Report: Top 10 beaches in 2022
Report: Top 10 beaches in 2022
UAB hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.
U.S. News names UAB best hospital in Alabama
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued
Kaanapali Beach
Dr. Beach names top 10 beaches of 2022