Businesses may consider mask policies as COVID-19 cases increase

(Pixabay)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lockheed Martin in Troy is one of the companies requiring masks during the BA.5 coronavirus subvariant spike.

A spokesperson with the missile manufacturer released the following statement:

“Consistent with recent CDC guidance, all Lockheed Martin employees, visitors, and on-site personnel are required to wear a mask in an indoor setting in counties of substantial or high transmission.”

Most of Alabama’s 67 counties are seeing “high” COVID-19 community levels.

The state health department explained any statewide masks polices are unlikely.

“We have not seen any push for any widespread mask mandates, as far as I know,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The doctor urges people to pay attention to the color-coded community levels map on the ADPH website.

At green, community levels are “low,” and a mask may not be necessary. At yellow, the doctor said people at a higher risk should consider masking. At red, the CDC recommends universal masking indoors.

“That’s where ADPH is falling is that this is an individual decision left up to the individual, and everyone can mask at kind of their own discretion, based on those recommendations,” Stubblefield said.

Alabama retailers have the freedom to enforce masking policies that work for their businesses.

“That’s all the retailers have really asked for from the very beginning is that they would be able to set the policies because the health of their customers and employees is paramount to every business owner,” said Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association.

Some retailers ask those who are feeling sick to avoid the marketplace for the safety of customers and employees.

The Alabama Retail Association explained this recent COVID-19 spike only adds to the current worker shortage, as more employees take off to quarantine.

They encourage shoppers and retailers to have patience during this time.

