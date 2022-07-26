Advertise
California man charged in Montgomery murder

Anthony Jones, 36, of California, is charged with murder following the May 23 Montgomery...
Anthony Jones, 36, of California, is charged with murder following the May 23 Montgomery homicide of Sylvester Shackleford.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting in May.

Police say 36-year-old Anthony Jones, of California, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old Montgomery resident Sylvester Shackleford.

According to police, the shooting happened May 23 in the area of Traction Avenue and Pauline Street, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. When police responded to the scene, they found Shackleford, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified Jones as the suspect and took him into custody Monday. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with bail set at $1.5 million.

A motive was not made clear.

