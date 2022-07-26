California man charged in Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting in May.

Police say 36-year-old Anthony Jones, of California, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old Montgomery resident Sylvester Shackleford.

According to police, the shooting happened May 23 in the area of Traction Avenue and Pauline Street, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. When police responded to the scene, they found Shackleford, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified Jones as the suspect and took him into custody Monday. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with bail set at $1.5 million.

A motive was not made clear.

