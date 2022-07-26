Child dies days after Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a July 19 two-vehicle crash has died, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Hitching Post Lane. Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found a 2013 Toyota Camry with the victim in life-threatening-condition.

MPD has since confirmed the victim, a 1-year-old child named Riley Moss, died on Friday, three days after the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the deadly crash is ongoing. No other details were immediately available.

