Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Child dies days after Montgomery crash

The victim in a July 19 two-vehicle crash has died, according to the Montgomery Police...
The victim in a July 19 two-vehicle crash has died, according to the Montgomery Police Department.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a July 19 two-vehicle crash has died, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Hitching Post Lane. Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found a 2013 Toyota Camry with the victim in life-threatening-condition.

MPD has since confirmed the victim, a 1-year-old child named Riley Moss, died on Friday, three days after the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the deadly crash is ongoing. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died, and another is recovering from injuries after a crash involving a vehicle...
1 dead in 5-vehicle crash shortly after Montgomery SWAT cancels pursuit
Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. One of the...
Fleeing driver charged in deadly 5-vehicle Montgomery crash
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was fatally shot early...
Victim in Saturday morning Montgomery homicide identified
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Montgomery ‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided...
Drone video shows progress on Montgomery whitewater park construction

Latest News

'State of Leadership - Quality of Life for Our Youth' held in Montgomery
'State of Leadership - Quality of Life for Our Youth' held in Montgomery
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday
Montgomery police on the scene of a life-threatening shooting in the area of Ann Street and...
Man critically injured in Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued