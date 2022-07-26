Dr. Beach names top 10 beaches of 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are multiple lists and rankings out there about the best beaches in the U.S. One particular top-10 list that has been around for more than three decades is compiled by a man who goes by “Dr. Beach.”

Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, or Dr. Beach, is a Professor and Director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University. He looks at dozens and dozens of variables -- 50 to be exact -- to come up with the best beaches in the U.S. each year.

Anything and everything you can think of when rating a beach is analyzed by Dr. Beach.

Two Florida beaches made the top 10 list. (WSFA 12 News)

From air and water temperature to sand softness to rip currents and water color to algae, wildlife, lifeguards, amenities, and everything in between.

Each year’s top 10 list is different. This shouldn’t come as a surprise since there are 650 major public recreational beaches in the United States to consider. So what beaches made this year’s list?

It may come as a surprise that no Alabama beaches made the cut, and only one Florida Panhandle beach is on the list. The complete top 10 is:

Ocracoke Lifeguard Beach, North Carolina Caladesi Island State Park, Florida Coopers Beach, New York St. George Island State Park, Florida Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Hawaii Lighthouse Beach, North Carolina Coronado Beach, California Wailea Beach, Hawaii Beachwalker Park, South Carolina Coast Guard Beach, Massachusetts

One nearby beach made the top 10 list for 2022. (WSFA 12 News)

That’s two beaches each for North Carolina, Florida and Hawaii, and one beach for South Carolina, New York, California, and Massachusetts.

The closest beach to Alabama on this year’s list is St. George Island State Park in the Florida Panhandle. This pristine beach is located a stone’s throw southeast of Apalachicola. The drive to this beach from Montgomery is exactly four and a half hours in case you’re curious.

What say you about this year’s list of beaches?

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.