Fleeing driver charged in deadly 5-vehicle Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- The surviving suspect in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning has been charged after the death of his passenger, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Ja’Corey Brown, 21, is charged with manslaughter, receiving stolen property and attempting to elude.

The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. in the area of Vaughn Road and Young Meadows Road, police said. It happened shortly after a pursuit between the suspects’ vehicle and Montgomery SWAT was called off.

The passenger of Brown’s vehicle, Willis Simmons, 20, was killed when the car collided with four other vehicles. Police said the drivers of two other vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the crash, Brown was taken to a hospital for treatment before being released into MPD custody.

At the time of the crash, Brown was out of jail on bond for a receiving stolen property charge unrelated to this incident.

Ja'Corey Brown is charged with manslaughter. ((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))

