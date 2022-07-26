Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Kentucky woman charged with leading Baldwin County deputies on chase into Mobile County

Kentucky woman charged with leading Baldwin County deputies on chase into Mobile County
Kentucky woman charged with leading Baldwin County deputies on chase into Mobile County(Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense car chase that started in Baldwin County ended in Mobile County with the car catching fire.

Baldwin County deputies said they tried to stop the Dodge Charger around 4 p.m. Monday after seeing that it was missing a tag. But they said the woman behind the wheel took off on I-65.

Jennifer Raisor
Jennifer Raisor(Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said they spiked her tires near the Stockton exit but she kept going on rims for another 25 miles at speeds reaching 90 mph.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, identified as Jennifer Raisor of Kentucky, called 911 during the chase and told the operator she had a gun and wanted deputies to back off and let her go.

The chase ended when the Charger caught fire and ran off the road near Saraland. Deputies said they did not find a gun.

Raisor was arrested on several charges related to the chase and has warrants in Kentucky for stealing a car.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died, and another is recovering from injuries after a crash involving a vehicle...
1 dead in 5-vehicle crash shortly after Montgomery SWAT cancels pursuit
Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. One of the...
Fleeing driver charged in deadly 5-vehicle Montgomery crash
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was fatally shot early...
Victim in Saturday morning Montgomery homicide identified
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Montgomery ‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided...
Drone video shows progress on Montgomery whitewater park construction

Latest News

Montgomery police on the scene of a life-threatening shooting in the area of Ann Street and...
Man critically injured in Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued
Romay Davis will receive will receive the Congressional Gold Medal.
Montgomery woman, 102, to be honored with Congressional Gold Medal
The Auburn baseball team practices at Plainsman Park ahead of the NCAA Regionals.
Big upgrades coming to Auburn’s Plainsman Park
Report: Top 10 beaches in 2022
Report: Top 10 beaches in 2022