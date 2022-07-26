Kentucky woman charged with leading Baldwin County deputies on chase into Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense car chase that started in Baldwin County ended in Mobile County with the car catching fire.

Baldwin County deputies said they tried to stop the Dodge Charger around 4 p.m. Monday after seeing that it was missing a tag. But they said the woman behind the wheel took off on I-65.

Jennifer Raisor (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said they spiked her tires near the Stockton exit but she kept going on rims for another 25 miles at speeds reaching 90 mph.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, identified as Jennifer Raisor of Kentucky, called 911 during the chase and told the operator she had a gun and wanted deputies to back off and let her go.

The chase ended when the Charger caught fire and ran off the road near Saraland. Deputies said they did not find a gun.

Raisor was arrested on several charges related to the chase and has warrants in Kentucky for stealing a car.

