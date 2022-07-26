LifeSouth seeking blood donations to combat nationwide blood shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coolers are empty and so are blood vials. According to LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Montgomery, the nation is facing an emergency blood shortage.

LifeSouth’s Montgomery regional director, Nick Mielke, says this happens every summer with people going on vacation.

Schools are one of the center’s main source for blood, but while people are on vacation, hospitals are struggling.

“People don’t stop having accidents in the summertime,” Mielke said. “Traveling, car wrecks, the need is always there, but there’s not as many people donating.”

The Montgomery location on Carmichael Road gives 100% of its blood to Montgomery hospitals, and they are asking for people to donate at a center near them.

One person can save three lives with a vile of blood and can donate every two months.

Even if you think your not eligible, Mielke says to get tested.

“You may think ‘well, I have high blood pressure’ or ‘I take medication.’ Well, a lot of the medications they’re on that they think prevent them from donating blood isn’t actually the case.”

LifeSouth donor Sybillene Quinn, has donated blood for over 40 years and encourages everyone to save lives because it’s painless.

“It doesn’t hurt, it’s painless and it only takes a few minutes, and I really encourage everyone to come out and donate,” she said.

During her visit at LifeSouth, Quinn found out that a component in her blood is good for infants.

To find a LifeSouth location nearest to you, click here.

To host your own blood drive, click here.

