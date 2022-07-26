Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Man critically injured in Tuesday Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police on the scene of a life-threatening shooting in the area of Ann Street and...
Montgomery police on the scene of a life-threatening shooting in the area of Ann Street and I-85. Police say the shooting happened several miles away on Winifred.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is critically injured after being shot Tuesday afternoon.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the area of Ann Street and Interstate-85 northbound around 2:30 p.m. There, they found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Coleman said it was determined the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Winifred Street. According to Google Maps, that’s about 3.5 miles from where the victim was found.

No further information has been released as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died, and another is recovering from injuries after a crash involving a vehicle...
1 dead in 5-vehicle crash shortly after Montgomery SWAT cancels pursuit
Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. One of the...
Fleeing driver charged in deadly 5-vehicle Montgomery crash
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was fatally shot early...
Victim in Saturday morning Montgomery homicide identified
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Montgomery ‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided...
Drone video shows progress on Montgomery whitewater park construction

Latest News

Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued
Romay Davis will receive will receive the Congressional Gold Medal.
Montgomery woman, 102, to be honored with Congressional Gold Medal
The Auburn baseball team practices at Plainsman Park ahead of the NCAA Regionals.
Big upgrades coming to Auburn’s Plainsman Park
Report: Top 10 beaches in 2022
Report: Top 10 beaches in 2022