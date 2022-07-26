Man critically injured in Tuesday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is critically injured after being shot Tuesday afternoon.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the area of Ann Street and Interstate-85 northbound around 2:30 p.m. There, they found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Coleman said it was determined the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Winifred Street. According to Google Maps, that’s about 3.5 miles from where the victim was found.

No further information has been released as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.