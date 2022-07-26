Advertise
Montgomery woman, 102, to be honored with Congressional Gold Medal

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Catherine Romay Johnson Davis is set to receive the Congressional Gold Medal Tuesday, the highest civilian honor presented by the United States Congress.

The private ceremony will take place inside the Montgomery City Hall Auditorium starting at 1:30 p.m. Davis will be honored by the Montgomery Chamber and Colonel Eries Mentzer, Commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing.

WSFA 12 News will cover the ceremony and will have the latest on air, online and on our mobile news app.

The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was deployed to Europe in 1945 to sort through the backlog of mail whose delayed delivery was affecting the morale of the frontlines. The group worked through horrid conditions, cutting down a six-month backlog to just three months. They are credited with ensuring aid got to the frontlines, comforting mothers, and saving marriages, according to a release.

Only six members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion are still living, Davis, 102, is the oldest.

After her service with the 6888th, Davis became a leader in the fashion industry in New York, got her black belt when she was 80, and continued to work until at a Winn Dixie in Montgomery after she turned 100.

You can send a message of thanks and congratulations to Davis here.

