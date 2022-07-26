Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Mother of domestic violence victim seeking justice for late daughter

Mom says daughter was victim of domestic homicide
Mom says daughter was victim of domestic homicide
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We now know the identity of the man law enforcement believes murdered Holli Jo Wilson. Fessor Vontrese McKinney III turned himself in to Birmingham Police and is now charged with murder and kidnapping.

The victim’s mother is in disbelief. Jo Ellen Kirkland says this was a domestic situation that has turned into a nightmare.

“I am kind of just in a fog, it is kind of like I am in disbelief. I mean I hear it, they tell me, but it is like I can’t comprehend this. I don’t understand the violence part of it,” said Kirkland.

Wilson’s family is having difficulty processing, but stress she was a kind and compassionate person.

“Holli was a fun loving and giving person. She fell short on a lot of things, but she loved her family and her friends.”

That love is why her mother stresses they will not rest until justice is found.

“I love her. I will always love her. I have always loved her, and I will never let this go. I will be your voice and I will be at every court hearing. I mean I will be there. Your family will be there. Your brothers and sisters will be there and we will see this through until the end,” said Kirkland.

Kirkland hopes others learn from this, and stresses if you are in a domestic relationship with abuse present - seek help. In the years ahead, Wilson’s family hope to raise awareness on the issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died, and another is recovering from injuries after a crash involving a vehicle...
1 dead in 5-vehicle crash shortly after Montgomery SWAT cancels pursuit
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was fatally shot early...
Victim in Saturday morning Montgomery homicide identified
Montgomery ‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided...
Drone video shows progress on Montgomery whitewater park construction
Prattville police say a man has been charged after a shot was fired off at a city park on Sunday.
Man charged with firing gun in Prattville city park
Timothy Lane Traffansted was captured in Chambers County.
Escaped Georgia inmate captured in Chambers County

Latest News

Peach Park in Clanton
National Peach Month brings attention to Chilton County’s favorite crop
Montgomery ‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided...
Drone video shows progress on Montgomery whitewater park construction
One year after Literacy Act implementation test scores show improvement, but almost 12,000...
Literacy Act implementation test scores show improvement; nearly 12,000 students still falling behind
Credit: Pexels
Businesses may consider mask policies as COVID-19 cases increase
Businesses may consider mask policies as COVID-19 cases increase
Businesses may consider mask policies as COVID-19 cases increase