National Peach Month brings attention to Chilton County’s favorite crop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - July is National Peach Month, a month to encourage us all to “reach for a peach!”

Many consider Chilton County the peach capital of Alabama. It is the largest peach-producing county in the state of Alabama.

Peach Trees cover about 3,500 acres of Chilton County, producing more than 15 million pounds of peaches yearly. Over 80% of Alabama’s peach crop is grown in Chilton County!

President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July to be National Peach Month in March 1982. The National Peach Council sponsors and promotes it each year.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.