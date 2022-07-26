Advertise
National Peach Month brings attention to Chilton County’s favorite crop

Peach Park in Clanton
Peach Park in Clanton(WBRC)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - July is National Peach Month, a month to encourage us all to “reach for a peach!”

Many consider Chilton County the peach capital of Alabama. It is the largest peach-producing county in the state of Alabama.

Peach Trees cover about 3,500 acres of Chilton County, producing more than 15 million pounds of peaches yearly. Over 80% of Alabama’s peach crop is grown in Chilton County!

President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July to be National Peach Month in March 1982. The National Peach Council sponsors and promotes it each year.

