Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Russia to withdraw from the International Space Station project after 2024

The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.(Source: NASA/Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country’s newly appointed space chief said Tuesday.

Yuri Borisov, who was appointed earlier this month to lead the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos, said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to other partners at the International Space Station before it leaves the project.

“The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov said.

Borisov’s statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials about Moscow’s intention to leave the space outpost after 2024.

It comes amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West over the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine.

Despite the rift, NASA and Roscosmos made a deal earlier this month for astronauts to continue riding Russian rockets and for Russian cosmonauts to catch lifts to the International Space Station with SpaceX beginning this fall.

The agreement ensures that the space station will always have at least one American and one Russian on board to keep both sides of the orbiting outpost running smoothly, according to NASA and Russian officials. The swap had long been in the works and was finalized despite frictions over Ukraine in a sign of continuing Russia-U.S. cooperation in space.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died, and another is recovering from injuries after a crash involving a vehicle...
1 dead in 5-vehicle crash shortly after Montgomery SWAT cancels pursuit
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was fatally shot early...
Victim in Saturday morning Montgomery homicide identified
Montgomery ‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided...
Drone video shows progress on Montgomery whitewater park construction
Prattville police say a man has been charged after a shot was fired off at a city park on Sunday.
Man charged with firing gun in Prattville city park
Carol Parker Nunnery
Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder of prominent Prattville woman

Latest News

Detained WNBA player Brittney Griner is "as well as can be expected," U.S. Charge d'Affaires...
US official talks about Brittney Griner
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Griner’s Russian trial considers medicinal use of cannabis
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike discontinues the Choco Taco
July is National Peach Month!
July is National Peach Month!
National Peach Month brings attention to Chilton County’s favorite crop
National Peach Month brings attention to Chilton County’s favorite crop