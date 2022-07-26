School districts need bus drivers for upcoming school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As many schools in Alabama deal with the ongoing teacher shortage, some districts say they are also being impacted by a bus driver shortage. And as the new school year approaches, many are hoping to fill those open positions before then.

School bus drivers play one of the most vital roles in education.

“The bus driver is the first individual associated with the school that each child sees every morning,” said Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore.

With just weeks before start of the new school year, some school districts are faced with a bus driver shortage. Tidmore says he has five open bus driver positions.

“We always are needing additional bus drivers, whether it’s substitutes or full time,” said Tidmore.

Tidmore says staff has stepped up to meet the need and they will be prepared to double some routes to get students to and from school. Long-term, this is not the most ideal situation.

“We’re using some of our teaching staff to drive as well until we can find a permanent replacement,” said Tidmore.

Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis says the bus driver shortage is not a new issue. Dennis says they got creative years ago to make sure they can meet the demand.

“We’re constantly working to recruit drivers, and started using utility workers and growing a support group of drivers several years ago so that we could fill those positions, and then backfill our utility workers,” said Dennis.

Dennis believes this is why going into this new school year they only have one open bus driver position. Elmore County also offers bonuses.

”You can earn an extra $1,000 sign-on bonus that you get at the conclusion of your first year’s work,” said Susanne Goodin, Elmore County Schools’ human resources director.

And while school systems hope the good benefits that come with being a school bus driver will motivate more to get behind the wheel. they say it takes a special person to be a bus driver.

“You have to be be ready to be anything that a child needs,” said Tidmore.

As for Montgomery Public Schools, they are always looking for drivers, but right now they are pacing well and should be ready to roll for the first day of school.

