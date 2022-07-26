Supreme Court of Alabama announces new clerk of court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Supreme Court of Alabama has announced the retirement of its clerk of court Julia Jordan Weller and the appointment of Megan Byrne Rhodebeck as the successor.

Rhodeback will be the clerk of court effective on August 1, 2022, Weller served as the clerk for nine years.

Rhodeback was selected after an application process that ended in early July. According to the Chambers of Chief Justice Tom Parker, the vote for Rhodeback was unanimous.

“Megan steps easily into the Clerk position because she has a track record of proven leadership at the Supreme Court, and has earned the trust and respect of all of the Justices,” noted Chief Justice Parker.

Rhodeback served on the Court of Civil Appeals from 2009-2013 before serving almost ten years on the Supreme Court as Senior Staff Attorney to Associate Justice Tommy Bryan.

