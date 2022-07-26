U.S. News names UAB best hospital in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital was named the best hospital in Alabama by U.S. News & World Report.

Eight adult specialties are ranked among the best in the nation. The magazine ranked UAB Hospital as “high-performing” in 15 of 19 assessed adult procedures/conditions in the 2022-2023 Best Hospital rankings.

Ranked programs include gynecology at No. 5 and rheumatology at No. 10. Other ranked specialties are rehabilitation at No. 22; ear, nose and throat at No. 22; cardiology/heart surgery at No. 31; geriatrics at No. 36; diabetes and endocrinology at No. 40, and pulmonology/lung surgery at No. 50. Three programs, cancer, neurology/neurosurgery, and gastroenterology/GI surgery, were classified as high-performing.

U.S. News also rates hospitals in 20 adult procedures/conditions. UAB Hospital was rated as “high-performing,” the highest classification, in 16 areas: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, COPD, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure, lung cancer surgery, ovarian cancer surgery, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, stroke, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement or TAVR.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.