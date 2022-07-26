Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

WATCH: Woman arrested after waving pitchfork, whip outside grocery store

*VIDEO HAS NO SOUND* Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the parking lot. (Source: Florida Highway Patrol)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT, Fla. (CNN) – A woman was arrested in Florida for waving a pitchfork and whip outside a Publix last week.

Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the parking lot.

Police identified her as 56-year-old Lisa Anne Slone and said she caused damage to a vehicle with the pitchfork.

Police said Slone was at the store trying to sell teddy bears. When an officer asked if she had taken anything that day, she answered yes.

Slone has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died, and another is recovering from injuries after a crash involving a vehicle...
1 dead in 5-vehicle crash shortly after Montgomery SWAT cancels pursuit
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was fatally shot early...
Victim in Saturday morning Montgomery homicide identified
Montgomery ‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided...
Drone video shows progress on Montgomery whitewater park construction
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Carol Parker Nunnery
Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder of prominent Prattville woman

Latest News

In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies
Hallie Oldham, 9, died Thursday when a tree crashed through her family’s car at Sebago Lake...
9-year-old dies when tree falls on car during storm
9-year-old dies when tree falls on car during storm
The cost of new clothes can quickly add up. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa has...
Don’t let back-to-school clothing costs blow your budget
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike discontinues Choco Taco