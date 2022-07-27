Advertise
7 years later: Family still searching for south Alabama man

It’s been seven years since Charles Childree was last seen by family members in the Dale County...
It’s been seven years since Charles Childree was last seen by family members in the Dale County community of Arguta.((Source: Childree family))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been seven years since Charles Childree was last seen by family members in the Dale County community of Arguta.

In 2015, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing senior alert for Childree, who was reportedly last seen at his home on County Road 15.

Family members say Childree often walked the area near his home. His common walking route from his home at 4040 CR-15 was north on 15, then left on CR-13 at the old Arguta schoolhouse, often walking to the end of CR-13, then following the same route home.

Charles was also known to walk in the woods in the Arguta community, the family added.

Charles was last seen wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeve plaid shirt, an orange baseball cap, black work boots and carrying a walking stick.

The family asks that any information regarding Childree’s disappearance be given to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office at 334-774-2335.

