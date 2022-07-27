Auburn University at Montgomery names new director of athletics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University at Montgomery has named Erik Mass as its new director of athletics.

He most recently served as associate athletic director for operations at the University of Montevallo.

“In selecting Erik as our new athletics director, we have found a proven leader who understands the competitive landscape of the Gulf South Conference (GSC),” said Chancellor Carl A. Stockton. “He also brings the blend of experience and ideas necessary for us to build off of our early momentum and establish ourselves as championship contenders across all programs.”

University officials described Mass as an administrator with more than 18 years of experience in leadership, management and coaching in college athletics.

On August 8, Maas will take over for Associate Athletics Director Amber Rae, who has served as acting athletics director since March.

