Bomb threats target Auburn, Trenholm State as investigations continue

Multiple central and south Alabama campuses have been targeted, but most cleared
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Two new colleges are taking action following a rash of bomb threats made Wednesday across central and south Alabama.

These include Auburn University’s main campus and Trenholm State Technical College in Montgomery. Several other college campuses in south Alabama have already been cleared after bomb threats were investigated.

Trenholm State issued a closure of the Air Base Campus after getting a bomb threat.

Auburn University issued a campus alert indicating a report of a bomb threat at the Nursing Building, but police have since given an all clear.

Auburn and Trenholm State are among nine colleges in the state that have been threatened so far. Enterprise State, Lurleen B. Wallace, and Wallace Community Colleges along with Shelton State and Jeff State Jefferson Campus were targeted. The University of Alabama Huntsville has evacuated at least three of its buildings.

Investigations are underway but no motive or suspects have been identified.

