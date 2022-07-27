Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Chase through Mobile ends with car in fiery blaze

Arrested after police chase
Arrested after police chase(WALA)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New Tuesday night, a police chase through Mobile ended when the suspect’s car caught fire in Prichard.

This came less than 24 hours after another chase ended with the suspect’s car in flames.

Avery Washington, 30 of Prichard, was booked into Metro with several charges after police said they found a gun and drugs. The chase ended on A Street off Prichard Avenue. Police on scene said they tried to pull over the driver when he sped off, leading officers through Midtown and Maysville.

Officers said it appears engine failure near the end of the chase caused the car to catch fire.

Around the same time Monday, 40-year-old Jennifer Raisor from Montgomery was accused of leading Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase. That chase ended the same way with the suspect’s car catching fire.

Deputies said they spiked her tires on Interstate 65, but she kept driving for 25 more miles on only rims with speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

Investigators said Raisor called 911 during the chase and told the operator she had a gun, pressuring deputies to back off, but it still ended with her in handcuffs.

The chase ended in Mobile County, and Raisor’s other charges included rendering a false alarm, and many drug charges.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. One of the...
Fleeing driver charged in deadly 5-vehicle Montgomery crash
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Anthony Jones, 36, of California, is charged with murder following the May 23 Montgomery...
California man charged in Montgomery murder
Montgomery police on the scene of a life-threatening shooting in the area of Ann Street and...
Man critically injured in Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Swearinger (left) was allegedly selling catalytic converters to Free Jr. (right)
Six men arrested for 131 catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

'That's My Child' end of summer celebration
'That's My Child' end of summer celebration
Jamesha Denisha Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of...
Woman charged in Pike Road robbery, chase
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
I-10 bridge rendering
Long-stalled Mobile Bay bridge project gets green light
A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Perry Hill Road is causing delays for morning commuters.
Crash on I-85 SB near Perry Hill causes delays