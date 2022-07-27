Chase through Mobile ends with car in fiery blaze

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New Tuesday night, a police chase through Mobile ended when the suspect’s car caught fire in Prichard.

This came less than 24 hours after another chase ended with the suspect’s car in flames.

Avery Washington, 30 of Prichard, was booked into Metro with several charges after police said they found a gun and drugs. The chase ended on A Street off Prichard Avenue. Police on scene said they tried to pull over the driver when he sped off, leading officers through Midtown and Maysville.

Officers said it appears engine failure near the end of the chase caused the car to catch fire.

Around the same time Monday, 40-year-old Jennifer Raisor from Montgomery was accused of leading Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase. That chase ended the same way with the suspect’s car catching fire.

Deputies said they spiked her tires on Interstate 65, but she kept driving for 25 more miles on only rims with speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

Investigators said Raisor called 911 during the chase and told the operator she had a gun, pressuring deputies to back off, but it still ended with her in handcuffs.

The chase ended in Mobile County, and Raisor’s other charges included rendering a false alarm, and many drug charges.

---

