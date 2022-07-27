Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Chick-fil-A food truck to make weekly stop in Wetumpka

Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A Nuggets this month!
(tcw-wflx)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - There will soon be another option for lunch and dinner in Wetumpka with the addition of a weekly Chick-fil-A food truck, according to city officials.

Starting August 10, fans of the famous chicken sandwich chain will be able to order from the food truck every Wednesday.

The news was well received by several people on social media. Many are hopeful this will eventually lead to the city getting a full-service Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The city said the food truck’s first stop will be in front of the Wetumpka Civic Center or right next door from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. While the location is expected to change at times, officials said they will give advance notice.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. One of the...
Fleeing driver charged in deadly 5-vehicle Montgomery crash
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Anthony Jones, 36, of California, is charged with murder following the May 23 Montgomery...
California man charged in Montgomery murder
Montgomery police on the scene of a life-threatening shooting in the area of Ann Street and...
Man critically injured in Tuesday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

MPS hosting back-to-school resource fair Thursday
Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against suspects in Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case
Auburn University at Montgomery has named Erik Mass as its new director of athletics.
Auburn University at Montgomery names new director of athletics
Federal reserve raises interest rates again
Federal reserve raises interest rates again