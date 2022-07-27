Chick-fil-A food truck to make weekly stop in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - There will soon be another option for lunch and dinner in Wetumpka with the addition of a weekly Chick-fil-A food truck, according to city officials.

Starting August 10, fans of the famous chicken sandwich chain will be able to order from the food truck every Wednesday.

The news was well received by several people on social media. Many are hopeful this will eventually lead to the city getting a full-service Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The city said the food truck’s first stop will be in front of the Wetumpka Civic Center or right next door from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. While the location is expected to change at times, officials said they will give advance notice.

