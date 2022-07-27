Classroom damage from Midland City Elementary fire repaired for new school year

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Five months after a fire at Midland City Elementary school, all damage is repaired.

Back in February, several classrooms were damaged after a part of an old AC unit fell onto a bookshelf.

One of those classrooms was a total loss.

Cleaning and rebuilding have been the story since the tragedy. There’s now fresh paint and a new ceiling in the kindergarten and pre-k wing.

Supply chain issues were a big challenge during repairs, but now the school is ready to get kids back in those classrooms.

“It was a long process, but proud to say that the process has ended,” expresses Ben Baker, Superintendent of Dale County Schools. “We’ve got everybody back in their classrooms, and again we’re just so thankful for the first responders back when the fire started and also for all of our contractors and everybody that pulled together to get this job done.”

All older AC units in the school have since been replaced with new ones.

Dale County students return to school next Friday, August 5th.

