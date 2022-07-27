Advertise
Crash on I-85 SB near Perry Hill causes delays

A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Perry Hill Road is causing delays for morning commuters.
A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Perry Hill Road is causing delays for morning commuters.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Perry Hill Road is causing delays for morning commuters.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before exit 4, the Perry Hill Road exit. The left lane and left shoulder are blocked.

Emergency crews are working to clear the roadway, but motorists should expect moderate delays.

Additional details surrounding the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

