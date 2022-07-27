Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

DOJ: Warren Buffett’s mortgage company redlined in Philly

FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Pennsylvania mortgage company owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware, the Department of Justice said Wednesday, in what they are calling the second-largest redlining settlement in history.

Trident Mortgage Co., a division of Berkshire Hathaway, deliberately avoided writing mortgages in minority-majority neighborhoods in West Philadelphia; Camden, New Jersey; and in Wilmington, Delaware; the DOJ and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in their settlement with Trident. As part of the agreement with the DOJ and the CFPB, Trident will have to set aside $20 million to make loans in underserved neighborhoods.

The DOJ alleged that employees of Trident, which stopped writing mortgages in 2020, made racist comments about making loans to Black homebuyers, calling certain neighborhoods “ghettos” and one manager of Trident was photographed posing in front of the Confederate Flag.

“Trident’s unlawful redlining activity denied communities of color equal access to residential mortgages, stripped them of the opportunity to build wealth, and devalued properties in their neighborhoods,” said Kristen Clarke, an assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, in a prepared statement.

Trident’s parent company, HomeServices of America, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. One of the...
Fleeing driver charged in deadly 5-vehicle Montgomery crash
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Anthony Jones, 36, of California, is charged with murder following the May 23 Montgomery...
California man charged in Montgomery murder
Montgomery police on the scene of a life-threatening shooting in the area of Ann Street and...
Man critically injured in Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating 79-year-old Jessie Lawson.
Alert issued for missing Montgomery man

Latest News

AR-15-style firearms mimic the look of military-style weapons.
AR-15-style guns have earned manufacturers over $1 billion in 10 years, House probe finds
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. The...
Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends ‘strict isolation’
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
James Lovelock, the environmental scientist whose influential Gaia theory sees the Earth as a...
James Lovelock, creator of Gaia ecology theory, dies at 103